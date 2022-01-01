Cégjegyzék
Ubisoft Fizetések

A Ubisoft fizetése $20,193 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $178,500-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Ubisoft. Utoljára frissítve: 9/20/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Webfejlesztő

Videojáték Szoftvermérnök

Kutató Tudós

Termékmenedzser
Median $108K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $116K

Adatelemző
Median $48.8K
Adattudós
Median $70K
Projektmenedzser
Median $65.4K
Marketing
Median $111K
Megoldástervező
Median $119K
Üzleti elemző
$20.2K
Grafikus tervező
$58.8K
Informatikus (IT)
$79.9K
Marketing műveletek
$50.5K
Terméktervező
$126K
Terméktervezési vezető
$164K
Műszaki programvezető
$179K
UX kutató
$81.4K
GYIK

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Ubisoft är Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $178,500. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Ubisoft är $81,405.

