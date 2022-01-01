Cégjegyzék
TripActions Fizetések

A TripActions fizetése $74,990 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $227,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a TripActions. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Adatelemző
$84.9K
Adattudós
Median $75K
Pénzügyi elemző
$116K

Terméktervező
$108K
Termékmenedzser
Median $227K
Projektmenedzser
$129K
Értékesítés
$84.6K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $220K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a TripActions cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $227,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A TripActions cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $111,712.

Egyéb források