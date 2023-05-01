Cégjegyzék
Trecora Resources
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Trecora Resources céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Weboldal
    1967
    Alapítás éve
    247
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $250M-$500M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Trecora Resources cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • LinkedIn
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források