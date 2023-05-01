Cégjegyzék
Treasury Prime
Treasury Prime Fizetések

A Treasury Prime fizetése $149,243 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $223,151-ig egy Ügyfél-sikeresség pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Treasury Prime. Utoljára frissítve: 10/26/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $170K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Ügyfél-sikeresség
$223K
Termékmenedzser
$149K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Treasury Prime cégnél: Ügyfél-sikeresség at the Common Range Average level évi $223,151 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Treasury Prime cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $170,000.

