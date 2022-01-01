Cégjegyzék
TransUnion Fizetések

A TransUnion fizetése $10,548 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $300,000-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a TransUnion. Utoljára frissítve: 10/26/2025

Adattudós
L2 $130K
L3 $130K
L4 $153K
Szoftvermérnök
L2 $14.8K
L3 $22.6K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
L2 $113K
L4 $179K

Adattudományi vezető
Median $184K
Üzleti elemző
Median $99.5K
Értékesítés
Median $300K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$123K
Üzletfejlesztés
$140K
Adatelemző
$116K
Pénzügyi elemző
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
Jogi
$114K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$101K
Marketing
$231K
Marketing műveletek
$88.7K
Terméktervező
$97.5K
Programvezető
$140K
Projektmenedzser
Median $149K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$110K
Műszaki programvezető
$184K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$169K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a TransUnion cégnél: Értékesítés évi $300,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A TransUnion cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $122,610.

Egyéb források