Trainline
Trainline Fizetések

A Trainline fizetése $35,148 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $142,353-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Trainline. Utoljára frissítve: 10/26/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $107K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $142K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $122K

Terméktervező
Median $74.5K
Üzleti elemző
Median $84.9K
Adatelemző
$83.1K
Adattudós
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
Marketing
$35.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Trainline cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $142,353 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Trainline cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $84,017.

