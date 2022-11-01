Cégjegyzék
Trafigura
Trafigura Fizetések

A Trafigura fizetése $27,624 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $437,175-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Trafigura. Utoljára frissítve: 10/26/2025

Üzleti elemző
$76.2K
Adattudós
$437K
Emberi erőforrások
$27.6K

Szoftvermérnök
$161K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Trafigura cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $437,175 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Trafigura cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $118,524.

Egyéb források