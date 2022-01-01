Cégkönyvtár
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Fizetések

Tower Research Capital fizetési tartománya $53,765 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztési vezető alsó végén $299,700 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Tower Research Capital. Utoljára frissítve: 8/25/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $57.5K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Üzleti elemző
$104K
Adattudós
$300K

Pénzügyi elemző
$133K
Informatikus
$131K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$53.8K
A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Tower Research Capital-nél a Adattudós at the Common Range Average level, évi $299,700 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Tower Research Capital-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $117,563.

