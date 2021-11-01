Cégkönyvtár
Toshiba
Toshiba Fizetések

Toshiba fizetési tartománya $30,845 teljes kompenzációban évente Technikai projektmenedzser alsó végén $208,035 Értékesítés felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Toshiba. Utoljára frissítve: 8/20/2025

$160K

Adattudós
Median $119K
Üzletfejlesztés
$152K
Hardvermérnök
$43.5K

Gépészmérnök
$115K
Programmenedzser
$136K
Projektmenedzser
$118K
Értékesítés
$208K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$38K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$189K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$30.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Toshiba-nél a Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level, évi $208,035 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Toshiba-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $118,139.

