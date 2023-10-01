Cégjegyzék
Tiket.com
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Tiket.com Fizetések

A Tiket.com fizetése $10,432 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $26,130-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Tiket.com. Utoljára frissítve: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $14.4K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $24.1K
Üzleti elemző
$10.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Adatelemző
$14.1K
Adattudós
$26.1K
Terméktervező
$10.4K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Tiket.com cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $26,130 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Tiket.com cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $14,215.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Tiket.com cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források