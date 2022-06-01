Cégjegyzék
Thrive Global
Thrive Global Fizetések

A Thrive Global fizetése $126,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $418,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Thrive Global. Utoljára frissítve: 10/15/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Terméktervező
Median $127K

UX Tervező

Szoftvermérnök
Median $204K
Termékmenedzser
Median $418K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
Üzleti elemző
$129K
Adattudományi vezető
$214K
Terméktervezési vezető
$259K
Toborzó
$219K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$206K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Thrive Global cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $418,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Thrive Global cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $209,863.

