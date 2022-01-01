Cégjegyzék
thredUP
thredUP Fizetések

A thredUP fizetése $91,728 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $226,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Üzleti elemző
$134K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$101K
Marketing
Median $115K

Termékmenedzser
$91.7K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $226K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a thredUP cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $226,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A thredUP cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $115,000.

Egyéb források