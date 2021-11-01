Cégjegyzék
Thrasio
Thrasio Fizetések

A Thrasio fizetése $51,640 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Thrasio. Utoljára frissítve: 10/15/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $60K
Adattudós
Median $180K
Termékmenedzser
Median $150K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Üzleti műveletek
$114K
Üzleti elemző
$124K
Üzletfejlesztés
$130K
Adatelemző
$51.6K
Befektetési bankár
$141K
Marketing
$194K
Projektmenedzser
$122K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$201K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Thrasio cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Thrasio cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,345.

Egyéb források