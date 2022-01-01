Thomson Reuters Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Thomson Reuters fizetése $6,509 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $385,000-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Thomson Reuters. Utoljára frissítve: 9/20/2025

Szoftvermérnök
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
Terméktervező
Median $90.3K

UX Tervező

Adattudós
Median $87.1K
Értékesítés
Median $385K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $233K
UX kutató
Median $63.7K
Emberi erőforrások
Median $372K
Üzleti műveletek
$159K
Üzleti elemző
$24.6K
Üzletfejlesztés
$122K
Vezérkari főnök
$164K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$6.5K
Adatelemző
$17.4K
Adattudományi vezető
$127K
Pénzügyi elemző
$7.5K
Informatikus (IT)
$16.8K
Jogi
$118K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$96.7K
Marketing
$76.4K
Projektmenedzser
$124K
Értékesítési mérnök
$112K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$122K
Megoldástervező
$122K
Műszaki író
$17.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Thomson Reuters is Értékesítés with a yearly total compensation of $385,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thomson Reuters is $96,714.

