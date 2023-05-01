Cégjegyzék
THINK Surgical
THINK Surgical Fizetések

A THINK Surgical fizetése $71,244 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Orvosbiológiai mérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $165,825-ig egy Terméktervezési vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $163K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$71.2K
Terméktervező
$159K

Terméktervezési vezető
$166K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a THINK Surgical cégnél: Terméktervezési vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $165,825 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A THINK Surgical cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $160,683.

