The Stepstone Group
The Stepstone Group Fizetések

A The Stepstone Group fizetése $52,462 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $184,677-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a The Stepstone Group. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Adattudományi vezető
$185K
Adattudós
$94.4K
Informatikus (IT)
$107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Termékmenedzser
$101K
Értékesítés
$52.5K
Szoftvermérnök
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a The Stepstone Group cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $184,677 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A The Stepstone Group cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $103,850.

