The ODP Corporation Fizetések

A The ODP Corporation fizetése $139,300 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $190,950-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a The ODP Corporation. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $171K
Értékesítés
$139K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a The ODP Corporation cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $190,950 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A The ODP Corporation cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $171,000.

