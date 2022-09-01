Cégjegyzék
The Container Store
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

The Container Store Fizetések

A The Container Store fizetése $50,250 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $108,780-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a The Container Store. Utoljára frissítve: 10/19/2025

Ügyfélszolgálat
$50.3K
Pénzügyi elemző
$71.7K
Termékmenedzser
$91.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Szoftvermérnök
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a The Container Store cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $108,780 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A The Container Store cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $81,597.

