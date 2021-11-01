Cégjegyzék
The Boring Company
The Boring Company Fizetések

A The Boring Company fizetése $89,550 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $230,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a The Boring Company. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $230K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $90K
Adattudós
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hardvermérnök
$143K
Terméktervező
$89.6K
Projektmenedzser
$154K
Toborzó
$119K
The Boring Company年度總薪酬中位數為$142,811。

