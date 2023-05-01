Cégjegyzék
The Acrelec Group
The Acrelec Group Fizetések

A The Acrelec Group medián fizetése $24,897 egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a The Acrelec Group. Utoljára frissítve: 12/1/2025

Szoftvermérnök
$24.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a The Acrelec Group cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $24,897 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A The Acrelec Group cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $24,897.

Egyéb források

