TGS Management Fizetések

A TGS Management medián fizetése $500,000 egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a TGS Management. Utoljára frissítve: 12/1/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $500K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a TGS Management cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $500,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A TGS Management cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $500,000.

