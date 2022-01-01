Cégjegyzék
Teza Technologies
Teza Technologies Fizetések

A Teza Technologies medián fizetése $85,513 egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Teza Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
$85.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Teza Technologies cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $85,513 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Teza Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $85,513.

Egyéb források

