Teya
Teya Fizetések

A Teya fizetése $24,849 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $134,298-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Teya. Utoljára frissítve: 12/1/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $93.9K
Termékmenedzser
Median $93.7K
Üzletfejlesztés
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Adattudós
$83.7K
Pénzügyi elemző
$54.6K
Emberi erőforrás
Median $76.4K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Terméktervező
$24.8K
Projektmenedzser
$36.1K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$134K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Teya cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $134,298 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Teya cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $83,733.

