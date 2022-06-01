Cégjegyzék
Texas Capital Bank Fizetések

A Texas Capital Bank fizetése $87,335 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $185,070-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Texas Capital Bank. Utoljára frissítve: 12/1/2025

Termékmenedzser
Median $152K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $150K
Üzleti elemző
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pénzügyi elemző
$159K
Befektetési bankár
$143K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$185K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Texas Capital Bank cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $185,070 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Texas Capital Bank cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,900.

