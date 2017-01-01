Cégkönyvtár
tenex.ai
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a tenex.ai-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    Weboldal
    2024
    Alapítás éve
    11
    Alkalmazottak száma
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a tenex.ai-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források