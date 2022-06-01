Cégkönyvtár
Templafy Fizetések

Templafy fizetési tartománya $68,559 teljes kompenzációban évente Toborzó alsó végén $155,775 Technical Account Manager felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Templafy. Utoljára frissítve: 8/15/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $85.9K
Termékvezető
$106K
Projektmenedzser
$70.3K

Toborzó
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$153K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Templafy is Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Templafy is $95,901.

Egyéb források