Telia Fizetések

A Telia fizetése $38,667 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $115,247-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Telia. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $89.8K
Termékmenedzser
Median $71.7K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$38.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Adattudós
$75.7K
Informatikus (IT)
$102K
Értékesítés
$75.4K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$115K
Megoldástervező
$75.3K
GYIK

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Telia je Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $115,247. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Telia je $75,533.

