Techstars
Techstars Kockázati tőkés Fizetések

A medián Kockázati tőkés kompenzációs in United States csomag a Techstars cégnél összesen $225K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Techstars teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Összesen évente
$225K
Szint
-
Alapbér
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$45K
Cégnél töltött évek
4 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
25 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a Techstars?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Kockázati tőkés pozícióra a Techstars cégnél in United States évi $305,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Techstars cégnél a Kockázati tőkés szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $192,500.

Egyéb források

