A medián Szoftvermérnök kompenzációs in United Arab Emirates csomag a Technology Innovation Institute cégnél összesen AED 455K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Technology Innovation Institute teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Összesen évente
$124K
Szint
Senior Engineer
Alapbér
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$9.5K
Cégnél töltött évek
2 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
4 Év
A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióra a Technology Innovation Institute cégnél in United Arab Emirates évi AED 682,948 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Technology Innovation Institute cégnél a Szoftvermérnök szerepkörre in United Arab Emirates jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció AED 455,062.

