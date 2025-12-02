Cégjegyzék
A medián Adattudós kompenzációs in Germany csomag a Technical University of Munich cégnél összesen €57.2K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Technical University of Munich teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Összesen évente
$66K
Szint
E13
Alapbér
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
0 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
0 Év
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Adattudós pozícióra a Technical University of Munich cégnél in Germany évi €61,182 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Technical University of Munich cégnél a Adattudós szerepkörre in Germany jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció €57,187.

Egyéb források

