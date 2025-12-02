A Kockázati tőkés kompenzáció in India a Tech Mahindra cégnél összesen ₹367K yearként a U1 szinthez. Tekintsd meg a Tech Mahindra teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025
Átlagos Teljes Juttatás
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény
Bónusz
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
