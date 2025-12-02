Cégjegyzék
Tech Mahindra
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Fizetések
  • Kockázati tőkés

  • Összes Kockázati tőkés fizetés

Tech Mahindra Kockázati tőkés Fizetések

A Kockázati tőkés kompenzáció in India a Tech Mahindra cégnél összesen ₹367K yearként a U1 szinthez. Tekintsd meg a Tech Mahindra teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025

Átlagos Teljes Juttatás

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Gyakori Tartomány
Lehetséges Tartomány
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Gyakori Tartomány
Lehetséges Tartomány
Átlagos Kompenzáció Szint
Javadalmazás hozzáadásaSzintek összehasonlítása
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény
Bónusz
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Javadalmazás hozzáadásaSzintek összehasonlítása

Közreműködés
Mik a karrierszintek a Tech Mahindra?

Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött Kockázati tőkés ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

Befoglalt Munkakörök

Új Munkakör Beküldése

Társult

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Kockázati tőkés pozícióra a Tech Mahindra cégnél in India évi ₹451,864 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Tech Mahindra cégnél a Kockázati tőkés szerepkörre in India jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció ₹318,270.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Tech Mahindra cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.