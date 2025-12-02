Cégjegyzék
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Technikai programmenedzser Fizetések

A Technikai programmenedzser kompenzáció in United States a Tech Mahindra cégnél $138K yearként a U2 szinthez és $125K yearként a U3 szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in United States csomag összesen $150K. Tekintsd meg a Tech Mahindra teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025

Átlagos Kompenzáció Szint
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény
Bónusz
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Technikai programmenedzser pozícióra a Tech Mahindra cégnél in United States évi $250,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Tech Mahindra cégnél a Technikai programmenedzser szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,000.

Egyéb források

