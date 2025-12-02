A Technikai programmenedzser kompenzáció in United States a Tech Mahindra cégnél $138K yearként a U2 szinthez és $125K yearként a U3 szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in United States csomag összesen $150K. Tekintsd meg a Tech Mahindra teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény
Bónusz
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Cég
Szint megnevezése
Tapasztalat évei
Teljes kompenzáció
|Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.