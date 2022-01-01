Cégjegyzék
TDK
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

TDK Fizetések

A TDK fizetése $15,672 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $256,275-ig egy Anyagmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a TDK. Utoljára frissítve: 9/20/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Hardvermérnök
Median $156K

ASIC Mérnök

Szoftvermérnök
Median $166K

Gépi Tanulás Mérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $170K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Adattudós
$15.7K
Informatikus (IT)
$122K
Anyagmérnök
$256K
Terméktervező
$88.5K
Termékmenedzser
$106K
Projektmenedzser
$56.4K
Műszaki programvezető
$218K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a TDK cégnél: Anyagmérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $256,275 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A TDK cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $138,853.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a TDK cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Sony
  • KKR & Co
  • Moelis & Company
  • Visa
  • LendingClub
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források