TDI
    Global Insight. Actionable Intelligence.TDI is a strategic advisory and risk intelligence firm that helps multinational organizations, financial services firms, law firms, and individuals more effectively manage risk throughout the business lifecycle. Founded in 1999, TDI delivers a decisive information advantage to our clients through strategic advisory, risk intelligence, complex investigations, due diligence, and compliance technology. Our firm’s unique blend of commercial and intelligence experience allows us to understand and evaluate people, assets, and transactions within the broader geopolitical and commercial context. Clients trust TDI to guide them through the maze of geopolitical, regulatory, and reputational risks that impact global operations.

    http://www.tdinternational.com
    1999
    990
    $100M-$250M
