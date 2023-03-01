Cégjegyzék
TDCX Fizetések

A TDCX fizetése $11,390 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $42,870-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a TDCX. Utoljára frissítve: 9/20/2025

$160K

Értékesítés
Median $42.9K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$26.3K
Üzleti elemző
$33.6K

Üzletfejlesztés
$30K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$23.6K
Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek
$28.6K
Informatikus (IT)
$14.7K
Marketing
$37.2K
Marketing műveletek
$36.5K
Toborzó
$11.4K
Szoftvermérnök
$15.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a TDCX cégnél: Értékesítés évi $42,870 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A TDCX cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $28,558.

