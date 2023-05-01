Cégkönyvtár
TCP Software
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a TCP Software-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Humanity Scheduling is a demand-driven employee scheduling solution powered by TCP Software, which has been providing flexible workforce management solutions and mobile timekeeping for 35 years. TCP Software is trusted by 30,000 customers and millions of users, delivering best-in-class technology and support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sector. TCP Software acquired Humanity in 2020, adding to its suite of time tracking and employee scheduling solutions for Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, and other industries.

    tcpsoftware.com
    1988
    751
    $100M-$250M
