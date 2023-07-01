Cégjegyzék
Sustainable Lumber
Főbb betekintések
    • Rólunk

    Sustainable Lumber Co. specializes in recycled, reclaimed, salvaged, and certified wood sourced within a 100-mile radius. They ship directly within the continental U.S. using #1 grade for their products and donating #2 grade to Habitat for Humanity. They donated over 22,000 sq ft of flooring in 2014. Any leftover materials are converted into clean biomass for renewable heat and energy. Sawdust and shavings are donated to local ranchers for animal bedding. They aim to use everything they harvest, minimizing waste.

    sustainablelumberco.com
    Weboldal
    2011
    Alapítás éve
    31
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Egyéb források