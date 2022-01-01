Strategy by PwC Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Strategy by PwC fizetése $20,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $333,858-ig egy Vezetési tanácsadó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Vezetési tanácsadó
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Könyvelő
$77.6K
Üzleti elemző
$65.6K

Adattudós
$70.4K
Terméktervező
$118K
Termékmenedzser
$318K
Projektmenedzser
$216K
Szoftvermérnök
$20K
Megoldástervező
$91.8K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$254K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Strategy by PwC cégnél: Vezetési tanácsadó at the Principal level évi $333,858 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Strategy by PwC cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $164,375.

