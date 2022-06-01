Cégjegyzék
Strategic Education
Strategic Education Fizetések

A Strategic Education fizetése $52,260 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $180,900-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Strategic Education. Utoljára frissítve: 10/26/2025

Termékmenedzser
Median $137K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$52.3K
Adattudományi vezető
$181K

Terméktervező
$73.6K
Szoftvermérnök
$58.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Strategic Education cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $180,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Strategic Education cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $73,630.

