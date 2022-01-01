Stratasys Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Stratasys fizetési tartománya $54,270 teljes kompenzációban évente Gépészmérnök alsó végén $224,661 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Stratasys. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $81.5K
Adatelemző
$64.7K
Gépészmérnök
$54.3K

Termékdizájner
$132K
Termékvezető
$225K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$201K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Stratasys-nél a Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $224,661 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Stratasys-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $106,584.

