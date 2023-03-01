Straive Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Straive fizetési tartománya $3,354 teljes kompenzációban évente Adminisztratív asszisztens alsó végén $61,519 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Straive. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$3.4K
Szövegíró
$5K
Adattudós
$12K

Termékvezető
$61.5K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$7.3K
Megoldásépítész
$46.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Straive-nél a Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $61,519 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Straive-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $9,612.

