STR Fizetések

A STR fizetése $143,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $205,774-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a STR. Utoljára frissítve: 10/26/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $145K

Kutató Tudós

Adattudós
Median $160K
Gépészmérnök
Median $143K

Projektmenedzser
$206K
Megoldástervező
$196K

Cloud Security Architect

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a STR cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $205,774 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A STR cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $160,000.

