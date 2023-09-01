Cégjegyzék
Stockbit
Stockbit Fizetések

A Stockbit fizetése $12,882 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $25,835-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $17K
Adattudós
$12.9K
Marketing
$20.1K

Termékmenedzser
$25.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Stockbit cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $25,835 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Stockbit cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $18,570.

Egyéb források