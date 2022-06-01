Cégkönyvtár
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Fizetések

Stanley Black & Decker fizetési tartománya $40,603 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $433,508 Programmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Stanley Black & Decker. Utoljára frissítve: 8/19/2025

$160K

Gépészmérnök
Median $95K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $112K
Termékvezető
Median $134K

Hardvermérnök
Median $89K
Üzleti elemző
$104K
Üzletfejlesztés
$236K
Adatelemző
$42.6K
Adattudományi vezető
$213K
Adattudós
Median $150K
Pénzügyi elemző
$89.1K
Grafikus
$146K
Emberi erőforrások
$61.2K
Marketing
Median $140K
Termékdizájner
$80.4K
Programmenedzser
$434K
Projektmenedzser
$40.6K
Értékesítés
$152K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$164K
Megoldásépítész
$60.3K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$141K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Stanley Black & Decker-nél a Programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $433,508 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Stanley Black & Decker-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $123,000.

