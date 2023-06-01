Standard Metrics Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Standard Metrics fizetési tartománya $137,200 teljes kompenzációban évente Ügyfélmenedzsment alsó végén $211,935 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Standard Metrics. Utoljára frissítve: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ügyfélszolgálat
$139K
Ügyfélmenedzsment
$137K
Termékvezető
$186K

Toborzó
$151K
Értékesítés
$157K
Értékesítési mérnök
$179K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$157K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$212K
GYIK

