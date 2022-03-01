Cégjegyzék
Split Software
Split Software Fizetések

A Split Software fizetése $78,400 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $208,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Split Software. Utoljára frissítve: 9/19/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $208K
Adatelemző
$81.6K
Emberi erőforrások
$78.4K

Megoldástervező
$174K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Split Software cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $208,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Split Software cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $127,863.

Egyéb források