Splice Fizetések

A Splice fizetése $124,375 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $251,250-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Splice. Utoljára frissítve: 9/19/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $139K
Termékmenedzser
Median $160K
Üzletfejlesztés
$251K

Pénzügyi elemző
$124K
Marketing
$235K
Terméktervező
$220K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Splice cégnél: Üzletfejlesztés at the Common Range Average level évi $251,250 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Splice cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $190,072.

