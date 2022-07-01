Cégjegyzék
Splash Financial
Splash Financial Fizetések

A Splash Financial fizetése $180,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $240,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Splash Financial. Utoljára frissítve: 9/19/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $240K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $180K
Informatikus (IT)
$221K

GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Splash Financial is Szoftvermérnök with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splash Financial is $221,100.

