Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Fizetések

A Spirit Airlines fizetése $91,800 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $143,100-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Spirit Airlines. Utoljára frissítve: 9/19/2025

$160K

Termékmenedzser
Median $143K
Adatelemző
$91.8K
Projektmenedzser
$124K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $100K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Spirit Airlines cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $143,100 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Spirit Airlines cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $111,908.

