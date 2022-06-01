Cégjegyzék
SPINS Fizetések

A SPINS fizetése $54,725 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SPINS. Utoljára frissítve: 9/19/2025

$160K

Termékmenedzser
Median $120K
Adatelemző
$54.7K
Pénzügyi elemző
$84.1K

Szoftvermérnök
$91.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$201K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a SPINS cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A SPINS cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $91,800.

